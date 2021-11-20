Chilly weekend but not as windy with lots of sun

People walk through City Hall Park in Manhattan on Nov. 27, 2017. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

NEW YORK — It will remain chilly on Saturday, but the winds will ease off a bit.

Temperatures will top out in the upper 40s, under mostly sunny skies.

By Sunday, winds will shift more southwesterly, allowing for a good moderation in temperatures. Expect highs to climb into the upper 50s.

Clouds will increase as a warm front moves into the region. As a result, a few light showers may develop late in the day.

Monday looks to be unsettled as a trailing cold front crosses through the region, bringing in some showers into the forecast.

Temperatures will top out around 60 degrees, but it will cool back down as another chilly air mass arrives.