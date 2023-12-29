NEW YORK (PIX11) — The week ends on the mild side.
While the weather pattern is still relatively unsettled, the clouds gave way to some sun bringing temperatures back up into the mid-50s. A series of weak disturbances will still bring some clouds for Saturday, but more importantly, cooler air will move in as the year comes to a close. While it will be cooler, temperatures will still be a touch above where they should be for this time of the year.
Friday night will feature a fair amount of clouds throughout the period. A stray shower cannot be ruled out, but it will dry in most areas. It will also be a mild night as temperatures only trail down into the lower 40s.
A weak frontal boundary moves through the region on Saturday. That will bring in the clouds for a good portion of the morning and an isolated shower is possible, but the sun may break through by the middle part of the day or afternoon. A cooler breeze develops from the west and northwest keeping temperatures in the mid 40s
On New Year’s Eve, skies feature much more sunshine compared to Saturday as a weak area of high pressure passes through the region. Temperature-wise, expect to stay more or less in the mid-40s.
As far as celebrations go in the evening, temperatures will be backing down to around 40 degrees as the ball drops. There might be a breeze around causing wind chills to be around 30 degrees.
Entering the New Year, a weak disturbance passes through early on Monday. It should stay dry for most, but a passing rain or snow shower cannot be ruled out for areas well north.
We stay dry through the middle part of next week, but a coastal system may pass to the south and east on Thursday.
At this point, there is a lack of cold air ahead of the system, so it looks to be mainly a rain event along coastal sections. It will be a storm to watch heading into the beginning of next week.