NEW YORK (PIX11) – High pressure will remain planted over the area keeping dry and quiet weather for much of the region. We can expect mostly sunny skies this afternoon with a high of 44 in the city and low to mid 40s in the suburbs.

Thursday will be sunny and chilly as winds will continue to bring Canadian air into the area. The high temperature will struggle to get to the 40-degree mark in the city and upper 30s to near 40 in the suburbs.

Friday will be mostly sunny and milder as winds will shift to the south. Temperatures will be above seasonable with a high of 52 in the city and low to mid 50s in the suburbs.

Saturday will be sunny and continued mild as high pressure will move offshore into the Atlantic. The high temperature will be 53 in the city and low to mid 50s in the suburbs.

Sunday will be sunny early followed by increasing clouds in the afternoon as low pressure will work its way toward the area from the south. The high will be 50 in the city and low to mid 50s in the suburbs.

Monday will be cloudy with periods of rain and gusty winds as low pressure will move through the region. The high will be 52 in the city and low to mid 50s in the suburbs.

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of showers as a storm system will drift offshore later in the day. The high will be 45 in the city and mid to upper 40s in the suburbs.