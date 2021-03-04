The roller coaster ride of weather continues.

After soaring into the lower 50s on Wednesday, temperatures will be taking a tumble. A cold front from dipping from the north will bring back the chilly temperatures and it will stick around through the weekend.

Adding insult to injury, gusty winds will develop making it feel awful with feel-like readings in the teens by late Thursday night and Friday morning.



The sun will be out on Thursday and temperatures will climb into the mid 40s. The difference will be in the increase of the winds from the northwest. Gusts to over 25 mph will develop from the northwest and that will make it feel more like the 20s late in the afternoon.

The winds will continue to gust Thursday night allowing it to feel more like the teens into the overnight hours.



On Friday, the winds will continue to persist from the north keeping temperatures from climbing no further than the upper 30s. Wind chills will stay at around 20 degrees during the day. The winds should finally ease heading into Friday night.



Temperatures may remain in the upper 30s on Saturday, but it may feel a little better as the winds ease. By Sunday, temperatures start to swing upward as the winds shift more southwesterly. It will still be a chilly day with highs near 40 degrees.



Heading into next week, the jet stream will lift allowing for a good moderation in temperatures. Highs will climb into the mid 40s on Monday, and the warming trend will continue into the middle part of the week. Temperatures could get closer to 60 by next Wednesday.