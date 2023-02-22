NEW YORK (PIX11) — A weak area of low pressure will approach the tri-state area later on Wednesday as a stationary front remains draped over the region. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect later this afternoon into Thursday for portions of the Hudson Valley. We can expect increasing clouds this afternoon with rain developing. The rain will mix with snow and sleet over the northern and western areas. The high temperature will be 47 in the city, low to mid-40s in the suburbs.

Thursday will be cloudy with periods of rain early followed by partial clearing in the afternoon as low pressure moves away from the region. The high temperature will be 55 in the city, low to mid-50s in the suburbs.

Friday will be partly cloudy and mild early as high pressure will move into the area from the west. Temperatures will be in the low 50s and then fall through the 40s and into the low 30s by late evening.

Saturday will be partly sunny with scattered snow showers as a weak area of low pressure passes north of the region. Temperatures will feel more like winter with a high of 34 in the city, low to mid-30s in the suburbs.

Sunday will be mostly sunny and mild as high pressure will dominate the weather for the area. Winds will shift to the south bringing more above average temperatures to the region. The high will be 51 in the city, low to mid-50s in the suburbs.

Monday will be sunny early followed by increasing clouds in the afternoon as a storm system will move into the area. There is a chance of showers developing later in the day. The high temperature will be 45 in the city, mid to upper 40s in the suburbs.

Tuesday will be cloudy and mild with scattered showers and temperatures in the low to mid-50s for much of the region.