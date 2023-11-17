NEW YORK (PIX11) — The warmth is coming to an end.

While an approaching cold front will not give much in terms of rain, temperatures will cool down quite a bit as the weekend wears on. While it will be a cool start to the shortened workweek, a storm system may cause some travel troubles between Tuesday and Wednesday.

Clouds have been on the increase late on Friday as a cold front approaches from the west.

Fortunately, the front will dry up for the most part by the time it arrives in the city. In the end, overnight will just feature a few widely scattered showers with temperatures holding in the low to mid-50s.

There might be a leftover shower around early on Saturday, but skies will start to clear out as the front slides offshore. A gusty northwesterly wind will develop behind the front cooling temperatures down, especially during the afternoon. Expect the temperatures to hover in the mid-50s before it starts to slide into the 40s on Saturday evening.

Sunday will feature mostly sunny skies, but there will still be a chilly breeze around. Highs will top out in the lower 50s. Late in the day a reinforcing cold front will cause temperatures to slide into the mid-30s by Monday morning.

The week will start chilly. While it will be mostly sunny on Monday, highs will only make their way in the mid-40s.

The next rain chance moves in on Tuesday and it will linger on Wednesday. The forecast models differ on the development of a secondary low that will form to the south and west of the city and where that track will track toward. If the low has a southerly track, it will pull down enough cold air for some wintry precipitation at the onset for areas not too far north and west of the city, before it changes over to rain.

There is also a warmer solution where the low tracks over the city make it start as rain for most areas.

Timing-wise, Tuesday will start dry, but the precipitation develops sometime during the afternoon or in the evening. The storm should wind down during the first half of Wednesday and skies will start to clear out in the afternoon or evening.

Thanksgiving looks to be sunny and dry, but it will be chilly with highs in the lower 40s.