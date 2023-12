NEW YORK (PIX) — A storm system brought showers and heavy downpours to the tri-state area on Sunday.

It was rainy and cool, with temperatures in the low 50s in the region.

The temps will be in the 40s for the upcoming week. Hannukah will be the chilliest day of the week, with highs reaching the upper 30s and low 40s.

This week will also remain dry, but rain is expected late next weekend.