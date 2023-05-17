NEW YORK (PIX11) — An area of high pressure moving in from Canada has brought in a late-season chilly airmass.

Freeze Warnings have been issued for Wednesday night across northern areas and Eastern Long Island, while parts of Western New Jersey will deal with frost. Temperatures then climb for the rest of the week, but the chance of rain is forecasted for Saturday as a disturbance moves in from the south.

The gusty winds occurring during the day on Wednesday will calm down in the evening. That, along with the clear skies, will allow temperatures to tumble into the mid-40s in the city. Across outlying suburbs, temperatures will drop into the lower 30s, with a few turning into the upper 20s. Anyone with plants sensitive to the cold should either bring them indoors or be covered.

Thursday will feature less wind, but it will still be cool. The sun will do little as temperatures rise only into the lower 60s during the day.

A southwesterly wind begins to develop for Friday, allowing temperatures to moderate into the upper 60s. Some clouds will move in from the south as the next storm system approaches.

Saturday looks to be a dreary day. A storm system from the south will track along the northward bringing some rain into the region. There are questions about whether the low with track right along the coast brings some heavier rain or if it slides offshore, keeping the worst of the shower to the east. There will probably be a break during the latter part of the day before a frontal boundary from the west shifts east, bringing in another round of rain late at night. Despite the rain, temperatures will likely hover around the mid to upper 60s during the day.

The storm should shift off the coast by the time we get into Sunday. Some clouds may be early in the morning, but the rest of the day will feature sunny skies. Temperatures will warm up nicely into the mid-70s.