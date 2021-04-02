Chilly, partly sunny Friday before mild, bright Easter weekend

The calendar has flipped to April — but it’s not going to feel like it through Saturday morning. A brisk northerly wind developed behind a storm system, and temperatures took a dive.

Friday will be a cold, winter-like day as the northwesterly breeze persists. Despite the fairly sunny conditions, temperatures will only climb into the lower 40s during the afternoon. Wind chills will be in the lower 30s.

Friday night will be another cold one as temperatures drop into the lower 30s, but it will feel more like the low to mid 20s with the wind chills.

Conditions start to improve on Saturday as the winds finally ease and winds shift more westerly. Temperatures will moderate back into the lower 50s under sunny skies.

Easter Sunday looks to be a delightful day with partly to mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will start out into the lower 40s in the morning and climb into the mid to upper 50s.

Heading into next week, winds shift southwesterly allowing temperatures to climb further into the lower to mid 60s through the middle part of the week. We should stay dry until either late Wednesday or Thursday when a disturbance brings the chance for showers.