Chilly Monday in NY, NJ before a more mild Tuesday

High pressure will work its way through the region Monday as a weak storm system approaches from the west. We can expect partly cloudy skies Monday afternoon with a high temperature of 38 in the city, upper 34 in the city and in the mid-30s for the suburbs.

Tuesday will be partly sunny and milder with a chance of scattered rain and snow showers. The high temperature will be 43 in the city, mid to upper 40s in the suburbs.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy, windy and colder as high pressure will bring Canadian air back into the region. The high temperature will be 26 in the city, mid-20s in the suburbs.

Thursday will be partly cloudy and continued cold with a high temperature of 28 in the city, upper 20s in the suburbs.

Friday will be mostly cloudy as a storm system will approach the region from the south. Temperatures will be in the mid-30s for much of the region.