March started on a cold note with temperatures running more than 4 degrees below normal. Mother Nature is making up for the chilly start as the jet stream is lifting well north. A very mild air mass is on the way and it will stick around until Friday.

Skies will remain clear Monday night. Winds have started to shift more westerly and that will keep temperatures from dropping below the mid to upper 30s in the city.

On Tuesday, winds will shift southwesterly. Aided by ample sunshine, temperatures are going to take a big leap, with highs near 60 degrees during the afternoon.

A cold front will dip south, bringing down temperatures a little bit on Wednesday. Highs will be in the mid 50s, but that will still be well above the normal high.

The cooldown will be brief as southwesterly winds return for the rest of the week. Temperatures will soar into the mid 60s on Thursday and Friday.

A cold front will cross through on Friday bringing the chance of some showers, and temperatures will take a tumble for the weekend. Highs will be in the 40s and it will be windy, making it feel colder.