Chilly Friday before dangerous wind chills return at night, into Saturday

NEW YORK — We’ll see a return of below-freezing temps Friday night and into Saturday as low pressure passes to the east of the region and a old front works its way into the area from the west.

We can expect mostly cloudy skies Friday with a gusty north wind. The high will be 41 in the city and in the low 40s for the suburbs. Temperatures will fall quickly Friday evening though the 20s and into the teens.

Saturday will be mostly sunny, very windy and very cold as arctic air spreads across the region once again. The high temp will be 22 in the city, low 20s in the suburbs. Wind chill temps will be in the single digits for many areas.

Sunday will be sunny early in the day, followed by increasing clouds by the afternoon as a storm system approaches the region from the south. Temps will be a bit milder with a high of 35 in the city and in the mid 30s for the suburbs.

Monday will see our next chance of snow. The day will be cloudy with rain and snow as low pressure move through the region . Winds will be increasing during the afternoon from the northeast, prompting some coastal flooding concerns. Temps will be above average with a high of 45 in the city, low 30s for the Hudson Valley and mid 40s for the Jersey Shore.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny and chilly as high pressure returns to the area. The high temperature will be 35 in the city, mid-30s in the suburbs.

Wednesday will feature a mix of sun and clouds with a high temperature of 41 in the city, low 40s in the suburbs.

Thursday will be partly cloudy and chilly again as high pressure remains in control of the weather. The high temperature will be 35 in the city, mid 30s in the suburbs.