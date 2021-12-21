Chilly first day of winter on Tuesday

NEW YORK — It was a cold start to the week as temperatures started out in the mid 20s on Monday morning.

Any sunshine on Tuesday will gradually give way to clouds. It will also be a little warmer as temperatures climb into the upper 40s.

Winter begins on Tuesday, with the winter solstice in the Northern Hemisphere happening at 10:58 a.m.

A storm moving through the Southeastern US will pass well south and east of the tri-state region, but it will be just close enough to brush coastal sections with a little light rain late Tuesday night. Inland areas to the north and west of the city will likely miss out and stay dry all night long.

Any lingering showers should taper off very early on Wednesday. The rest of the day will feature clearing skies, but the winds will pick up for the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 40s. A dry cold front will pass to the north late on Wednesday night, bringing down the temperatures for Thursday. Highs will likely struggle to get out the 30s in the city.

For Christmas Eve, it looks pretty quiet. Expect partly sunny skies with temperatures in the mid 40s.

Unfortunately, it is looking like it will be a damp Christmas. A storm system will cross through the region, bringing some light rain during the day. Temperatures will be in the upper 40s. Inland areas could be just cold enough that some may see some snowflakes for a period.

The storm should clear out by Sunday, leaving us with mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the lower 40s.