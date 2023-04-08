NEW YORK (PIX11) — As expected, the tri-state saw partly cloudy skies and cool temps to jump-start the weekend. Highs across most of the area came in slightly below average.

Saturday night, mostly cloudy conditions prevail, with a low near 40 degrees in New York City and 20s and 30s for the suburbs. As a result, a Freeze Warning will go into effect from 2 a.m. through 10 a.m. on Sunday for some counties in central and south New Jersey. The region will warm up a degree or two tomorrow as these clouds dissipate. As a result, temperatures will reach the mid-50s for most of the area on Easter.

Clear skies will start the new week. Temperatures will skyrocket to almost 70 degrees on Tuesday and will not stop there.

Conditions will allow for a summer-like tease, reaching the 80s by Thursday. Some scattered clouds may be found on Wednesday and Friday but will not restrict the sun’s heat.