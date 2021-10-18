Chilly start to the week, but things will warm up again

NEW YORK — Autumn will make its presence felt on Monday as high pressure continues to bring cooler than usual temperatures to much of the tri-state region.

We can expect partly cloudy skies Monday afternoon, with a brisk northwest wind lasting through the evening.

The high temperature in the city will only reach around 58 degrees Monday, and mid-to-upper 50s in the suburbs. We haven’t seen temps like this since late May.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny and milder as high pressure remains in control of the weather for the region. The high temperature will be 64 in the city, mid-60s in the suburbs.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny and warmer as winds will shift to the southwest later in the day. Temperatures will feel more like spring again with a high of 72 in the city, low 70s in the suburbs.

Thursday will be sunny early followed by increasing clouds in the afternoon as a cold front will work its way into the region from the west. The high temperature will be 73 in the city, mid 70s in the suburbs.

Friday will feature a mix of sun and clouds as a front will pass through the area. Temperatures will remain above average with a high of 70 in the city, low 70s in the suburbs.