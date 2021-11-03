Chilly but sunny string of days ahead

Our first real shot of cold air will move into the region Wednesday and stick around through the rest of the week. Freeze Warnings have been issued for interior sections while Frost Advisories have been posted for areas just north and west of the city.

Wednesday will feature mostly sunny skies, but that sun will do very little to warm up the temperature. Expect highs to hold in the lower 50s.

The core of the cold arrives on Thursday as temperatures drop into the upper 30s in the morning. In the afternoon, temperatures will struggle to reach 50 degrees under a partly to mostly cloudy sky.

Friday will feature more of the same. Temperatures will climb further into the lower 50s under sunny skies.

During the weekend, a coastal storm may want to develop. The forecast models indicate that it will pass well south and east on Sunday and any rain associated with it remain offshore. Temperatures will hold in the mid 50s during the weekend with partly to mostly cloudy skies.