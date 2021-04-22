Now that Wednesday’s storms are behind us, we’ll be dealing with the arrival of sharply colder air Thursday.

Despite the partly sunny skies on Thursday, temperatures will only climb into the upper 40s. It will remain on the breezy side, making it feel much colder whenever the winds kick up.

The high will be 49 in the city and in the high 40s in the suburbs, but could feel more like the upper 30s to low 40s due to the wind.

After one more chilly start with temperatures in the low 40s on Friday morning, a milder wind will develop. Temperatures will climb back into the upper 60s under mostly sunny skies as we end the workweek.

The warming trend will persist on Saturday as the southerly wind persists. Highs will be climbing further into the lower 70s making it the pick of the weekend.

By Saturday night, a coastal storm will arrive bringing the chance of rain that will continue into Sunday. It will also be cooler as a brisk onshore flow will bring temperatures down into the lower 60s during the day.