Thanksgiving week is off to a chilly start.

Things will warm up a bit as the holiday approaches, but for now we’ll have to bundle up!

Thankfully, no weather-related issues are expected for the all-important Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on Thursday morning.

Overnight into Tuesday, temperatures dropped down to around the freezing mark in the city, with wind chills in the 20s early Tuesday morning.

Tuesday will feature a good deal of sunshine, however the winds will be kicking up during the day.

Temperatures will only climb into the lower 40s, but gusts to 25 mph will make it feel more like the 30s all day long. The gusty winds could also cause a few delays for the area airports as many are expected to travel during the day.

As for the big travel day — Wednesday — it is looking all good. The winds should ease up and it will be a sunny day as high pressure slides across the region. It will remain to be on the cool side as temperatures climb into the mid to upper 40s.

On Thanksgiving Day, expect a sunny start. A pleasant southwesterly wind will bring temperatures up into the mid 50 during the day. Some clouds will move in the afternoon as a cold front approaches the East Coast.

A cold front will cross through the region early on Friday bringing some showers around during the morning hours. Temperatures will end up into the upper 40s, then trend downward for the weekend.

Saturday and Sunday will feature plenty of sun, but it is going to be cold. Temperatures will only top out in the lower 40s, but a brisk northerly wind will make it feel much colder during the period.