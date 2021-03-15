NEW YORK — Gusty winds developed on Sunday as a Canadian cold front moved in. The winds will continue into Monday, but the big story moving forward is the bitter chill these winds are bringing.

By Monday morning, wind chills were in the 0s and 10s in parts of the region, so make sure to bundle up as you head out the door.

High pressure will keep extremely dry air over the region again Monday, as a gusty northwest wind will persist into the evening.

A Red Flag Warning remains in effect until 5 p.m. for much of New Jersey, which means much of the state is under a fire warning.

You’ll still need the winter gear in the afternoon, as high temperatures will stay in the 30s under a sunny sky. The winds will start to relax by Monday afternoon and Monday night will be calmer under patchy clouds.

On Tuesday, a small and weak disturbance will move toward the the region. It could trigger snowflakes or showers in some areas, but most of the area will stay dry, as high temperatures return to the 40s.