NEW YORK (PIX11) — Those of you heading out for Black Friday deals will need to throw on a hat and gloves as it will feel like the 20s and 30s during the morning hours.

The afternoon looks better though as highs are expected to reach the mid and upper 40s. Some areas in central and south Jersey could even touch 50.

Bargain hunters might want to add an umbrella to their shopping lists, as it could come in handy Sunday evening and Monday morning.