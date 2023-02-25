NEW YORK (PIX11) — The tri-state gets a dose of real winter weather this weekend. Not just chilly temps and mostly cloudy skies, but also snowflakes.

A weak disturbance will bring scattered snow showers to the region on Saturday. Any accumulations that do develop should be on the very light side, with a coating to a half inch possible in spots, point North could accumulate up to about an inch. Temperatures will end up in the lower 30s during the latter part of the day.

In the second half of the weekend, things will rebound. Sunday skies will be partly to mostly sunny with temperatures climbing into the upper 40s and low 50s.

Another storm system looks to make its way toward the region on Monday night into Tuesday morning. Skies will start with some sun Monday morning, but it will start to cloud up. Temperatures will be in the mid-40s.

While the next storm will be mainly a rain event on Monday night, it may start with an icy mix or snow at the onset for areas mainly north and west of the city. Gradually temperatures look to rise causing any wintry precipitation to change over to rain for most areas.Any lingering precipitation should taper off during the day on Tuesday. Skies will then start to clear out in the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid-40s.