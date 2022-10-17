NEW YORK (PIX11) — A slow-moving frontal boundary brings rain to the tri-state region on Monday forcing the Yankee-Guardians game to be delayed. Once the front passes, cooler air will move into the region bringing us the coldest temperatures that we have seen this season so far.

The line of rain associated with the frontal boundary will move through the region during the early evening hours. While it has not been on the severe side, it was been capable of producing a gusty wind of 40 mph and some downpours. The rain should taper off sooner than later and the skies will clear out quickly. Expect overnight temperatures to tumble down into the upper 40s.

Expect a good deal of sunshine on Tuesday. A few clouds may return in the afternoon as a result of daytime heating, but it should remain dry. A cool westerly wind will keep temperatures in the 50s all day long.

The chill then moves in as temperatures take a tumble Tuesday night into Wednesday morning as the westerly wind persists. Overnight temperatures will dip into the lower 40s in the city, while higher spots inland will drop toward the freezing mark. Adding in the breeze, it may end up feeling more like the 30s at times for the city toward daybreak.

On Wednesday, we may see gusts to over 25 mph at times. That will force temperatures to struggle to reach the lower 50s during the day and it will likely feel much cooler due to the brisk wind.

Through the latter part of the week, we will see temperatures slowly moderate as the winds shift more southwesterly. Expect highs to climb back into the upper 50s on Thursday, to the lower 60s by Friday.

Aside from Monday evening, rain is not in the forecast until possibly next week. Even so, confidence is very low at this time.