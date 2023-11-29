NEW YORK (PIX11) – High pressure will center itself over the region keeping Canadian air over the region for one more day.

We can expect mostly sunny skies this afternoon with winds that will diminish during the afternoon. Temperatures will still be well below average with a high of 38 in the city and mid to upper 30s in the suburbs.

Thursday will be mostly sunny and milder as high pressure will move offshore into the Atlantic and winds shift to the southwest. The high will be 48 in the city and mid to upper 40s in the suburbs.

Friday will be sunny early followed by increasing clouds in the afternoon as low pressure will work its way in from the west. The high will be 49 in the city and mid to upper 40s in the suburbs.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy and mild with a high of 50 in the city and low to mid 50s in the suburbs.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers as a front will move through the area later in the day. The high will be 51 in the city and low to mid 50s in the suburbs.

Monday will be cloudy with a chance of rain showers as low pressure will pass to the west of the area. The high will be 52 in the city and low to mid 50s in the suburbs.

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the low to mid 50s for much of the region.