Chill returns Friday ahead of cooler weekend

On Friday, the gusty winds will continue from the northwest. Temperatures will end up holding in the mid 40s for much of the day, with wind chills at around 40 degrees under partly sunny skies.

It will remain chilly on Saturday, but the winds will ease off. Under mostly sunny skies, temperatures will stay in the upper 40s.

By Sunday, winds will shift more southwesterly allowing for a good moderation in temperatures. Expect highs to climb into the upper 50s. Clouds will be on the increase as a warm front moves into the region. As a result, a few light showers may develop late in the day.

Monday looks to be unsettled as a trailing cold front crosses through the region, bringing in some showers into the forecast. Temperatures will still top out at around 60 degrees, but it will cool back down as another chilly air mass arrives.