NEW YORK (PIX11) — Showers and a thunderstorm will likely continue across the area until midnight Monday morning.

Suffolk County may likely see showers run through the 2 a.m. to 3 a.m. hour. The storm prediction center has most of the area at a marginal to slight risk for severe storms through 11 p.m. Some of the storms can produce heavy rain and gusty winds. The threat of quarter-sized hail is a factor as well.

Otherwise, expect partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies and light winds. Humidity will remain on the high side tonight as well. Lows in the city tonight will be near 72 degrees, and mid-60s to low 70s for the suburbs.

The new work week begins with mostly dry conditions, but there’s another chance for showers and storms to produce during the second half of the day. Monday will see partly sunny skies, with a high near 89 degrees in the city and upper 80s to low 90s in the suburbs. Dewpoints will also be in the 70s, so the tri-state can expect to experience another oppressive feeling day with heat index values in the 90s for some.

The summer heat and humidity will remain in place across the region for Independence Day, with temps soaring to the 90s for the city and upper 80s to low 90s across the suburbs. Although Tuesday starts fairly dry across most of the area, there’s a slight chance of showers and storms for the afternoon.