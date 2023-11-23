NEW YORK (PIX11) — Parade-goers had to bundle up on Thanksgiving morning as chilly temperatures and breezy conditions kicked off the holiday.

Fortunately, the winds gradually decreased during the afternoon, and the sunshine was plentiful. Temperatures also increased slightly, topping off at 52 degrees in Central Park, which is seasonable for this time of year.

As we approach evening, conditions will cool slightly. Temperatures will primarily be in the low to mid-40s, with a few 30s possible north and west of the city. The skies will be mostly clear.

Those heading out for Black Friday deals must wear a hat and gloves, as it will feel like the 20s and 30s during the morning hours. The afternoon looks better, though, as highs are expected to reach mid- and 40s.

Some areas in central and south Jersey could even touch 50. Bargain hunters might want to add an umbrella to their shopping lists, as it could come in handy Sunday evening and Monday morning.