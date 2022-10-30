Sunny skies and seasonable temperatures were the story again on Sunday as a high pressure system stayed parked over the tri-state area.

Central Park clocked-in with a high of 63 degrees, which was 3 degrees above normal. On the flip side, those of you north and west of the city started off the day with a winter-like chill. Temperatures bottomed out in the 20s and 30s, and numerous areas of frost were reported.

We won’t have those chilly temps to deal with Sunday evening, but conditions will gradually cool down. Look for temperatures to drop into the 50s with partly cloudy skies overhead. A few 40s are likely north and west of the city.

Another day of seasonable temps will be seen Monday, but sunshine will be at a premium in most areas for Halloween. Clouds will be on the increase throughout the day, and some wet weather is possible towards evening. Those of you going trick-or-treating might need to bring an umbrella along.

Some additional showers are likely on Tuesday as well.