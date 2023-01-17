NEW YORK (PIX11) — Low pressure will approach the New York and New Jersey region from the west, bringing unsettled weather for much of Tuesday before passing to the north of the area. Folks can expect increasing clouds in the morning with a chance of scattered showers in the afternoon. The rain may mix with wet snow over the northern and western suburbs. The high temperature will be 46 in the city, and in the low to mid-40s in the suburbs.

Wednesday will be partly sunny and mild as high pressure will pass to the south of the region and winds will shift to the southwest. The high temperature will be 53 in the city, and in the low to mid-50s in the suburbs.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Thursday will be cloudy with periods of rain as low pressure will approach the area from the west. Temperatures will remain above average with a high of 45 in the city, and in the mid-40s in the suburbs.

Friday will be cloudy early followed by clearing skies in the afternoon as the storm system will move east of the area. The high temperature will be 48 in the city, and in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees in the suburbs.

Saturday will be mostly sunny and cooler as high pressure will bring air from Canada back into the region. The high temperature will be 44 in the city, and in the mid-40s in the suburbs.

Sunday will be partly cloudy and mild with temperatures in the mid- to upper 40s for much of the area.

Monday will be mostly cloudy with showers developing later in the day as another storm system will approach the region from the west. The high temperature will be 47 in the city, and in the mid- to upper 40s in the suburbs.