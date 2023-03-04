NEW YORK (PIX11) — Saturday began soggy and cloudy across the tri-state, but temps were still managed to be in the seasonable range, low to mid-40s. Most of the precipitation moved offshore by the afternoon, but not before rain totals across the area hit one to about two inches.

Saturday night, expect partly cloudy to mostly cloudy conditions with lows in the 30s for the city and upper 20s to low 30s for the suburbs. Northwest winds are expected to become calmer tonight. High pressure will also build into the area late tonight through tomorrow, so Sunday looks much better and milder.

Under partly cloudy skies, temperatures will top out at around 50 degrees. Then a weak system is expected to arrive late Monday into Tuesday, bringing another chance of a wintry mix.