NEW YORK — Tuesday is looking like it will be the calm before the storm.

A stationary front will remain draped to the south of the region, keeping clouds over the area. We can expect partly sunny skies Tuesday afternoon and most of the area should stay dry.

Temperatures will be in the mid 80s, but could feel warmer with high humidity.

Barring any additional storms, we are on track to finish in 4th position for wettest August and the 2nd wettest meteorological summer on record.

We brace ourselves for what will be the remnants of Ida starting on Wednesday and continuing into Thursday. A stationary front will team up with tropical moisture to bring heavy rain to the region.

For now, it looks like the Wednesday morning commute should be okay.

A few showers may develop early in the day, but the steadier rain will develop during the midday hours. The flooding downpours and gusty winds will likely move in as the evening commute gets underway and continue into Thursday morning. Early estimates of 3 to 5 inches of rain will be possible.

The ground is still very saturated from the effects of Henri, so it won’t take much for the rivers to swell up and go over their banks once again.

The storm should start to taper off during the day on Thursday allowing from some late day sunshine.

Labor Day Weekend looks to be nice, featuring partly to mostly sunny skies all the way from Friday through Monday. Temperatures will gradually warm up from the mid 70s to lower 80s.