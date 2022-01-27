Calm, chilly Thursday before nor’easter heads our way Friday into Saturday

High pressure will move through the area Thursday, keeping Canadian air over the region. We can expect mostly sunny skies this afternoon with a high of 32 in the city, upper 20s to low 30s in the suburbs.

Friday will be mostly cloudy with snow showers developing as a strong area of low pressure will approach the region from the south. The high temperature will be 35 in the city, mid-30s in the suburbs.

Saturday will be cloudy with snow and gusty winds as a nor’easter will move just offshore of our area. The heaviest snow looks to be over eastern Long Island and coastal New Jersey. The exact amount of snow will depend on the track and speed of the system. Temperatures will be in the low to mid 20s.

Sunday will be mostly sunny, windy, and very cold as high pressure will approach from the west. Arctic air will work its way into the region throughout the day. The high temperature will be 23 in the city, upper 20s in the suburbs.

Monday will be sunny and continued cold with a high of 27 in the city, mid-20s in the suburbs.

Tuesday will be sunny and a bit milder as high pressure moves offshore into the Atlantic. The high temperature will be 34 in the city, mid 30s in the suburbs.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of scattered showers as a front will approach the region from the west. Temperatures will be in the low to mid-40s for much of the area.