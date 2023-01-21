NEW YORK (PIX11) — Saturday will be partly cloudy as high-pressure brings air from Canada back into the area. Expect breezy conditions to subside, the high temperature will be 43 in the city, and in the low to upper 40s in the suburbs.

Sunday comes with increasing clouds as another series of low-pressure systems moves toward the region. The day is expected to start off dry, but rain will develop into the afternoon and evening hours. The high temperature will be 44 in the city, and in the mid-to-upper 40s in the suburbs.

Rain is expected to linger overnight from Sunday into Monday morning, followed by clearing skies and falling temperatures. The high will be 43 in the city, and in the low to mid-40s in the suburbs.

Tuesday will be bright and breezy as high pressure will dominate the weather for the region. The high temperature will be 46 in the city, and in the low to mid-40s in the suburbs.

Wednesday will be cloudy with periods of rain/snow for some areas, as low pressure moves through the area later in the day. Temperatures will be mild once again with a high of 47 in the city, and in the upper 40s in the suburbs.