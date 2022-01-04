A storm system passed to the south of the tri-state region on Monday and while the city only saw a flurry or two, South Jersey was pounded with over a foot of snow reported around Atlantic City.

Our next shot at substantial snow comes Friday as a storm system passes through the region.

But first, high pressure will keep cold Canadian air blanketed over the region for another day Tuesday, making it feel like winter once again.

We can expect mostly sunny skies Tuesday afternoon with a high temperature of 33 in the city, mid-30s in the suburbs. Wind chill temperatures will feel like the mid to upper 20s for many areas.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy and milder as winds shift to the south and an area of low pressure will pass to the west of the region. There is a chance of rain showers during the afternoon. The high temperature will be 47 in the city, mid 40s in the suburbs.

Thursday will be partly sunny and cooler with a high temperature of 40 in the city, upper 30s in the suburbs.

Friday will be cloudy with a chance of snow as another storm system moves through the area. The exact track will determine what effects the area of low pressure will have on the region. The high temperature will be 34 in the city, low 30s in the suburbs.