NEW YORK — High pressure is bringing frigid air into our region and keeping temperatures well below average for the next few days.

We can expect mostly sunny skies on Monday, but temps will be falling through the 20s. Wind chills will make it feel more like the mid-to-upper teens.

Tuesday will again be mostly sunny but also bitterly cold, as arctic air settles into the region through the day. The high temperature on Tuesday will only be about 19 in the city and in the mid-teens for the suburbs. With the wind chill, it could feel as low as 0 to -10 degrees in some areas.

Wednesday sees some clouds move in but also some milder temps as the high pressure moves offshore into the Atlantic. Winds will shift to the south later in the day. Temperatures will rebound during the afternoon with a high of 34 in the city and in the mid 30s in the suburbs.

Thursday will again be partly cloudy and a bit more mild, with temps approaching 40 degrees for much of our area.

Friday will see a bit more sun, but the return of chillier temps as high pressure brings Canadian air back into our region. The high will likely be around 35 for the city and in the mid 30s for the suburbs.