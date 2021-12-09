Bundle up! Frigid but sunny Thursday ahead of weekend warm up

High pressure will dominate the weather Thursday, keeping cold Canadian air over the region. We can expect sunshine early mixing with clouds during the afternoon. Temperatures will be below average with a high of 39 in the city, upper 30s in the suburbs.

Friday will be partly sunny as high pressure begins to move offshore into the Atlantic. Winds will shift to the south bringing milder air into the area. The high temperature will be 50 in the city, low 50s in the suburbs.

Saturday will be partly sunny and unseasonably warm as a front will gradually work its way into the region from the west. There is a chance of showers later in the day as the front moves closer to the area. Temperatures will be near record high levels reaching 64 degrees in the city, low 70s in the suburbs.

Sunday will be partly cloudy and breezy as Canadian air works its way back into the area. The high temperature will be 47 in the city, mid 40s in the suburbs.

Monday will be mostly sunny and milder as high pressure will dominate the weather for the area. The high temperature will be 50 in the city, low 50s in the suburbs.