Deep freeze: Brutal cold, dangerous wind chills to end the week

NEW YORK (PIX11) — High pressure has brought brutally cold arctic air into the region once again to finish the week. Bundle up if you’re heading out Friday, because frostbite is a real possibility with wind chills like we’ll see today.

We can expect partly cloudy skies Friday afternoon with a high temperature of just 23 in the city, low 20s in the suburbs. A gusty north wind will make it feel more like the single digit to the teens over much of the area.

Saturday will be partly sunny as the frigid cold continues and a storm system passes well east of the area. Temperatures once again will be well below average with a high of 26 in the city, mid to upper 20s in the suburbs. Once again, things will feel much colder with the wind chill.

Sunday will be partly cloudy and slightly milder as high pressure moves into the Canadian Maritimes later in the day. The high temperature will be 34 in the city, mid-30s in the suburbs.

Monday will be partly sunny and colder as winds will shift to the north and bring arctic air back into the region. The high temperature will be 30 in the city, low 30s in the suburbs.

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers later in the day as a weak storm system will pass through the area. The high temperature will be 38 in the city, upper 30s in the suburbs.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny and cold with a high temperature of 29 in the city, upper 20s in the suburbs.

Thursday will be partly cloudy and cold with temperatures that will struggle to reach the mid 20s for much of the region.