Broken records and more rain as the holiday weekend rolls on

NEW YORK — The wet and chilly weather may have put a damper on outdoor plans for the start of the holiday weekend, but it looks like there will be some relief on Memorial Day.

After a record low at LGA on Saturday, and rainfall records of 1.22” and 1.55” at Central Park and Islip Friday respectively, expect more records to be broken this weekend. However, this time in the temperature department.

Record low max temperatures were reported across the entire Tri-State. Highs only reached 51 degrees at Central Park, shattering the record of 59 degrees in 1950.

While the bulk of the rain remains confined to the coast, there’s still a chance for light rain/drizzle across elsewhere. Also, the chill continues along with gusty winds tonight as lows bottom out in the upper 40s.

We’re also on the lookout for more record lows, particularly LGA’s 48 degrees which was set in 1949.

Keep in mind that record temps won’t be the only concern. Another low-pressure system will make its way from the mid-Atlantic to the northeast. Again, most of the rain will be near the coast but we can’t rule out showers north and west of the city.

Rain is slated to continue from Sunday morning before tapering off early Monday morning. So, things should clear up in time to enjoy an afternoon barbeque. Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies with highs approaching 70.

Finally dry weather will prevail on Tuesday before another front arrives later in the day on Wednesday. The timing is still a bit uncertain, but rain is possible Wednesday night into Thursday. Temperatures are expected to be near or slightly above normal for the rest of the week.