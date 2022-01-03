Brisk, cold start to first week of 2022

A storm system passed to the south of the tri-state region on Monday and while the city only saw a flurry or two, South Jersey was pounded with over a foot of snow reported around Atlantic City.

Eastern Long Island also dealt with snow that reduced visibilities as well. Along the coast, the onshore flow, coupled with the astronomical high tide, will cause coastal flooding through Tuesday. Tides will run 1 to 2 feet above normal and cause minor flooding at high tide.

As for Monday night, it will be another cold night. Skies will clear out, but temperatures will drop into the lower 20s. Adding in the wind, it will feel more like the lower teens at times.

High pressure will move over the region on Tuesday, allowing the winds to calm down. It will remain cold though, with temperatures around the mid 30s.

By Wednesday, the winds will shift southwesterly and that will allow temperatures to moderate back into the upper 40s. A weak disturbance will develop offshore and that could bring in a shower or two around.

Heading into the latter part of the week, the forecast models are indicating a storm system that could bring the next chance of snow to our region. For now, Thursday looks to be calm, with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be around 40 degrees.

On Friday, one forecast model indicates that a storm could develop around the mid-Atlantic and track northeast along the coastline, bringing a considerable amount of snow. Another forecast model indicates that the storm will track well south and possibly brush the region with a little amount of snow. As it is still Monday, the forecast models have plenty of time to form a consensus before indicating specifics like the start, end, and accumulations.