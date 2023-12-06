NEW YORK (PIX11) — Wednesday night features the coldest temperatures of the week as a brisk northerly flow brings down a chilly air mass across the region.

There will be a nice turnaround, though, heading into the weekend with a warmup developing as the winds shift to the southwest. Toward the end of the weekend, a potent storm system will bring some heavy rain and strong winds, and it could linger into the start of Monday.

There might be a few flurries early in the evening on Wednesday night. The rest of the period will feature partial clearing as the temperatures tumble to around 30 degrees overnight. There will be a breeze, making it feel more like the 20s in the city and in the teens for many locations.

Another weak disturbance that will move in from the Great Lakes on Thursday will bring the threat of a passing flurry or light snow shower. The rest of the day will feature intervals of sun and clouds. It will be very chilly as the northerly flow keeps the temperature at around 40 degrees during the day and wind chills in the 30s all day long.

Things then start to take a turn for the better on Friday. Skies will be sunny, and we will see a moderation in temperatures. Highs on Friday will recover back into the upper 40s.

The weekend will start on a great note with high pressure in place. Under sunny skies, Saturday’s temperatures will climb nicely into the mid-50s.

Things start to change rather quickly on Sunday. Clouds will be on the increase ahead of the next storm system. Strong southerly winds in front of the storm will cause temperatures to rise to around 60 degrees before showers move in either late in the afternoon or in the evening. There may also be some coastal flooding during high tide as the onshore flow piles up the waters along coastal sections.

Late Sunday Night, the rain could turn to the heavy side and may cause some localized flooding. On top of the heavy rain threat, the winds will kick up. Gusts may approach 50 mph bringing down a few tree limbs and potentially creating a few power outages.

Monday may start with some leftover rain showers in the morning before it clears out. Colder air will start to rush in as the winds come from the northwest. Morning temperatures may be in the 50s, then tumble into the 40s during the day. As the colder air mass moves in, some areas may get some snow showers in the afternoon before things finally calm down at night.

It will be mostly sunny on Tuesday, but it will be a cool start. Expect temperatures to start in the lower 30s in the morning, then climb into the mid-40s during the day.