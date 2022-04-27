NEW YORK (PIX11) — It will be sunny, breezy, and a bit chilly in the New York City area Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.

The high will be 55 degrees with wind gusts topping at 21 mph. Wednesday night will be 39 degrees, per the weather service.

It will be more of the same on Thursday with temperatures reaching 56 degrees and brisk winds expected to reach 22 mph, the forecast shows.

Temperatures will warm up heading into the weekend. Friday will be sunny with a high near 61 and Saturday will be 64 degrees, according to the weather service.