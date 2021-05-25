Warmer Tuesday after cool start to the week

Considering how warm it was over weekend, Monday felt like a shock for some as temperatures hovered in the low to mid 60s all day long.

The on-shore flow will ease on Tuesday, bringing temperatures up to where they should be, but then a warm front will allow the heat to return on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the onshore flow shift more southerly and that will help temperatures moderate back into the 70s. There will still be some clouds early in the day, but skies should brighten by the afternoon.

Temperatures will be close to seasonable with a high of 75 in the city and in the mid 70s for the suburbs.

A warm front will lift across the region Tuesday night, bringing back the summer-like heat on Wednesday. Temperatures will soar in the upper 80s in the city. Many areas to the west will likely end up climbing toward 90 degrees. In the afternoon, a cold front will approach, bringing in the chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some of these storms may be capable of producing damaging winds and large hail.

For the rest of the week, cooler air will follow behind the cold front. Thursday will be a nice day with mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the lower 80s.

Heading into the holiday weekend, we are watching a storm system that will slide to the south, bringing some rain by Friday afternoon. Some rain could linger into Saturday if the storm tracks further north.

Conditions will improve for Sunday and Memorial Day as the storm slides off shore. In terms of temperatures, it will be on the cool side. Temperatures will be around 70 on Friday, then drop into the mid 60s with a good easterly flow in place.

By Sunday, temperatures start to climb back into the upper 60s and toward 70 degrees by Memorial Day.