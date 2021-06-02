Bright, warm Wednesday before rain returns Thursday

NEW YORK — An area of high pressure gave us a pleasant Tuesday. For the latter part of the week, a storm system will bring the risk of showers, with the best risk occurring on Thursday.

For the weekend, a Bermuda High develops setting up the plate for a hot and humid stretch, and the first possible heat wave of the year.

Wednesday should be a dry day for most of the region with partly sunny skies and highs in the upper 70s for most of the area.

A warm front will start to approach the region and a few showers cannot be ruled out in the evening for areas north and west of the city. Later at night, the risk will be on the increase for coastal sections and the city.

Thursday will feature numerous showers throughout the day as the frontal boundary slows down and meanders across the region. Temperatures will be in the lower 70s. A few thunderstorms will be possible as well in the afternoon and they may contain gusty winds. The storm is bringing a lot of tropical moisture so several downpours cannot be ruled out. With the ground very saturated from last weekend, heavy rain from this storm could bring the risk of flooding to the region.

A few leftover scattered showers or thunderstorms will be possible on Friday as a cold front passes. The front itself will bring down the humidity, but the temperature will be on the increase. Highs could very well end up being near 80 degrees.

Through the weekend and into next week, a Bermuda high will develop and bring up the heat and humidity across the East Coast. In the city, temperatures will climb into the mid to upper 80s on Saturday and Sunday under mostly sunny skies. If we don’t hit 90 degrees on Sunday, we may finally hit it on Monday or Tuesday.