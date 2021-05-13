Get out and enjoy a bright, warmer Thursday

NEW YORK — After a string of unseasonably cooler days, things warm up Thursday as a northerly wind eases down a bit and allows the sun to do its thing.

The quiet weather continues Thursday as high pressure remains in control. We can expect mostly sunny skies early in the day, with some clouds moving in later in the afternoon.

Temperatures will be more seasonable with highs in the low-to-mid 70s in the city and low 70s for the suburbs.

Temperatures will remain in the lower 70s through the weekend under partly to mostly sunny skies. While it should be dry for much of the period, a few weak disturbances could spark up an isolated shower each afternoon.

The dry pattern may continue into early next week. Temperatures will see a little more moderation into the middle part of the week with highs climbing toward the upper 70s. The risk of a shower is on the table especially on Tuesday, but the probability is very low at this time.