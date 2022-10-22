NEW YORK (PIX11) — After experiencing a brief cool-down earlier this week, temperatures rebounded on Friday, reaching the low and mid-60s throughout the five boroughs.

More of the same can be expected on Saturday as afternoon highs are forecasted to reach the mid- to upper 60s in the tri-state area. Plenty of sunshine will be overhead, as well.

New Yorkers should enjoy the mild weather while they can because a pesky weak coastal storm will move into the area Saturday night and into Sunday. Showers are likely to form during the afternoon hours and then become steady rain later in the day.

The clouds and wet weather are expected to linger into Monday and possibly Tuesday morning, but the second half of the week looks drier and warmer. A few more 70s could even be seen, as well.