Bright, sunny Tuesday as temps rise into the 80s

NEW YORK — The heat is on after the week started on a stellar note with temperatures in the upper 70s on Monday.

A warm southwesterly flow will persist through much of the week, allowing for a summer-like stretch in the month of May.

We can expect mostly sunny skies Tuesday with a slight chance of an isolated shower.

The high temperature will be 82 in the city, in the low 80s over inland areas and in the upper 70s in coastal spots.

Sunny skies and temperatures ranging from the low- to mid-80s will persist through the middle part of the week.

Thursday may become a touch uncomfortable, as the humidity climbs a little bit.

On Friday, a cold front could bring more clouds and possibly sink temperatures back down into the 70s. However, there is still the possibility that the cold front will change course and not move through the area, which would result in another day of 80-degree temperatures for the region.

Heading into the weekend, it’s looking very promising that the warmth will continue. Temperatures will remain in the lower 80s under partly sunny skies.

The next considerable chance of showers may develop by next Monday.