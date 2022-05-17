NEW YORK (PIX11) — Sunny skies and seasonal temperatures are on tap Tuesday in the New York and New Jersey area.

The high temperature will be 76 in the city, and mid-70s in the suburbs.

A mix of clouds and sun with a temperature of 72 degrees is expected Wednesday. The suburbs will be in the low 70s.

Thursday will be cloudy with showers early followed by gradual clearing later in the day as low pressure will move through the region. The high temperature will be 73 in the city, and mid-70s in the suburbs.

Friday will be partly sunny and warmer as winds will shift to the southwest bringing air from the Gulf of Mexico back into the area. The high temperature will be 80 in the city, and low 80s in the suburbs.

It will be unseasonably warm Saturday as the high temperature will be near 90 in the city and upper-80s in the suburbs.

Sunday will be cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms as a cold front will move through the area. The high temperature will be 85 in the city, mid-80s in the suburbs.

Monday will be mostly sunny and pleasant as cooler drier air returns to the region. The high temperature will be 70 in the city, low 70s in the suburbs.