NEW YORK (PIX11) — Look for abundant sunshine and low humidity levels on Independence Day.

Temperatures are expected to warm into the mid and upper 80s in most locations, and some posts could see 90 degrees. Conditions will be great for hitting the beach, firing up the barbeque, and relaxing by the pool.

For those planning to check out the fireworks tonight, expect mostly clear skies with temperatures in the upper 70s to the low 80s.

As for the upcoming workweek, keep an umbrella on hand. A stationary front will meander its way north and south of the five boroughs through Friday, and a shower or storm could occasionally develop along that front.

The first chance for wet weather will be Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday morning.