NEW YORK (PIX11) — While the week started pleasantly, Tuesday will be delightfully warm as temperatures warm toward 80.

The warmth will not last, though, as a frontal boundary slides south, bringing in a more excellent air mass for the rest of the week. Temperatures will not be too chilly, though, just a couple of degrees below where they should be for this time of the year.

Skies will remain clear for much of Monday night. Temperatures will dip into the upper 50s, but a few spots in the outlying suburbs will chill in the air with lows in the lower 40s.

Tuesday will start with sunshine, but clouds associated with a disturbance passing to the south will increase during the afternoon. A southwesterly wind will help bring temperatures up into the lower 80s in the city. The low humidity and breezy conditions will add fuel for any fires that develop to spread quickly.

At night, a cold front will dip from the north bringing in cooler temperatures that will stick around for the rest of the week.

Wednesday may have a few clouds early in the morning, but the skies will clear out quickly. A brisk wind from the north will keep temperatures in the mid to upper 60s. The winds will eventually die, but it will stay in the 60s on Thursday and Friday.

Saturday may start fine; a disturbance will bring the chance of showers and maybe a thunderstorm during the latter part of the day. Temperatures will be in the mid-70s. Any lingering showers should end early on Sunday. The rest of the day will feature clearing skies with highs at around 70 degrees.