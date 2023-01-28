NEW YORK (PIX11) — Look for a mix of sun and clouds along with breezy conditions on Saturday. Temperatures will remain above normal with afternoon highs reaching the upper 40s and low 50s. Partly to mostly cloudy skies will be in place Saturday night. Lows will primarily be in the 30s.

Clouds will then increase Sunday as a storm system approaches the tri-state area. Most of the day looks dry, but a shower or two could develop in a few areas towards evening. Expect highs in the low to mid-50s.

Temperatures will stay in the 50s for Monday as well, but more clouds will be in place and an isolated shower is possible. Conditions will then cool down for Tuesday and Wednesday, with afternoon highs only reaching the 30s.