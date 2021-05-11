Breezy, mostly sunny Tuesday as things warm up

NEW YORK — The week started on a cool note: temperatures only climbed to around 60 Monday when we should be heading toward 70 degrees.

Tuesday will be a bit warmer, but still not where we’re supposed to be. There will be a warm-up later in the week, but only to where we should be at for this time of the year.

Things start out sunny Tuesday but the sun will mix with clouds later in the afternoon as temperatures climb into the mid 60s. The wind will pick up during the afternoon with gusts to around 20-30 mph at times.

The wind should ease Tuesday night, but that breeze will make it feel much colder than the forecasted low of the mid 40s. Wind chills will likely be in the 30s across the region by daybreak on Wednesday morning.

After the chilly start, Wednesday will be a partly sunny day. Temperatures will hover once again in the mid 60s, but the winds should be lighter, making it feel much better than Tuesday.

Heading into the latter part of the week, we should see some moderation with the temperatures. As the winds diminish, the sun should help bring temperatures up toward 70 degrees on both Thursday and Friday.

We may see more of the same for the weekend as well. Saturday and Sunday will feature partly to mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will hold right around 70 degrees.